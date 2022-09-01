The Great Deer now has Spanish translations! (and some bad news)

I’m very pleased to announce that The Great Deer now has Spanish translations!

This update also comes with some bug fixes and some bad news, so strap in.

First off, the bug where at times it became impossible to replay the ending level has FINALLY been fixed! There’s also been a couple of other minor issues I’ve addressed in the game.

Now, for the bad news. While working on fixing bugs in the game, I’ve been attempting to fix the Steam achievements. I don’t know why this has been such a pain with this game, I’m using the same system as The Sink Gods so I don’t understand why the achievements don’t work. I was getting close to getting the issue fixed, but while fiddling with the steamworks package, some areas of the game got corrupted and damaged. Luckily the damage was contained in a small area, so I was able to pretty quickly rebuild what needed to be rebuilt. However, at this point I’m done trying to work with this, which is why I’m unfortunately making the decision to completely remove Steam achievements from the game. This pains me to do, but at this point I’m tired on working on this game, and want to move on to other things, so rather than have a broken feature, I’m just removing it completely. I hope you understand.

Thank you all for supporting me, the road has been rough.