Easy Poetry update for 3 September 2022

Ver 0.1.829.1

Ver 0.1.829.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed a few bugs about scenes and multi-tone chars
-added a new BGM system which supports play, random switch and change volume during poem composation
-added 10 free background music copies

