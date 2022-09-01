FSR 2.0 & Oktoberfest Announcement

Hello Miners,

Summer is nearing its end, and we remain hard at work chugging away on Season 03. And we hear you, you want to know more about what the next season will bring. Not to worry, miners, it won’t be long until we start sharing more about what to expect - promise! For now, all we can tell you is that we are nicely on track for a Q4 release and that we are pretty sure you will like what we have in store for you.

And before anyone asks: No, it’s not more robots.

Season 03 aside, we have some more tasty morsels to talk about:

Oktoberfest 2022, coming to a Space Rig near you



Yes, Oktoberfest is returning to Deep Rock Galactic! And from September 15th you’ll be able to join the beer-filled celebration on the Space Rig. We’ve had a lot of fun putting this event together - we may even have gone a little bit overboard. You will have to judge that for yourselves.

You can of course expect the regular assignment, rewards, hats, and so forth that you’ve come to know from a Deep Rock event - but there will also be a few new surprises. More info as we get closer to the event. For now, dust off your Trachtenhut, and get ready to party!

The event will end on October 3rd, assuming we can all last 2 weeks of in-game drinking and partying…and sometime later in October, expect something much scarier as Management has been dropping hints about a Halloween party. Again, more info to come.

FSR 2.0 Support out now



Didn’t we just release support for FSR 1.0?

Well, yes, and now there is a brand new version supported in the game. We heard good things from a lot of you who used FSR 1.0 and DLSS in DRG, so we are excited to see what this new version can do in terms of performance. Early testing shows promising results.

We are also leaving FSR 1.0 in, so you can select between the two versions if you should have any compatibility issues or your setup benefits from a specific version. We truly are spoiled for choice when it comes to upscaling technology.

Check here for compatible graphics cards and other general FSR 2.0 details

That’s it for now - so until next time:

Rock and Stone!



With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew