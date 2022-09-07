 Skip to content

Wing Breakers update for 7 September 2022

New Toys and Decorations - Join Weekly Events!

Wing Breakers update for 7 September 2022 · Build 9432025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hot summer is ending and cool autumn air is around the corner. It's a good time to gather with your friends for some air combat and ruthless air racing fun.
And while doing it why not get some cool toys and Wing Breakers items?

Join multiplayer weekly events or just play multiplayer. You will have a bigger chance to win new items if you complete multiplayer weekly challenge.
The sooner you join and play the game, the better chance you will have to get new goodies as they will become more rare with time.

Join Friday events and show off your newly collected toys!

Cheers,
The Gugila Team
✈️❤️

Changed files in this update

Altitude0: Lower and Faster Depot Depot 308081
