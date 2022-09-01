Version 1.35 is back live

This update brings Empires and Tribes back to version 1.35. We were able to fix initial problems in the version, which means that the performance and memory management optimizations are now available to all players. We have also been able to locate and fix a number of other issues. The bugfixing mainly revolves around pathfinding, dynamic occlusion and AI combat behavior.
Your team from Empires and Tribes
CHANGELOG
- Fixed a bug that could cause units with optimized pathfinding to not find their way and thus run in circles
- Fixed a bug in the Dynamic Occlusion system that could lead to incorrect occlusion of buildings on mountainous maps
- Fixed a bug that could cause the additional buildings of the grain farm to be hidden when the player was standing close to the farm
- Fixed a bug that could cause the grain farm's interior to be placed too high
- Fixed a bug that could cause parts of the grain farm interior to be placed twice
- Fixed a bug that could cause the priest to run to the edge of the map after upgrading the church to a cathedral and not return from there
- When building multiple churches, only one priest is now spawned per map
- Fixed a bug that could cause residents to run through the air to the location of their bed after loading it
- Fixed a bug that could cause some residents to not close their eyes at night while sleeping
- Fixed a bug that could cause the grain farm to be disconnected from the road network after loading
- Fixed a bug that in rare cases could cause the cart drivers to not be able to reach a farm even though there was a road connection
- Fixed a bug that could cause residents to get stuck in the pillory
- Fixed a bug that could cause residents to continue carrying the blasphemy stone after the punishment ended
- Fixed a bug that could lead to incorrect pathfinding of residents when the way to a farm was blocked by a closed gate
- Fixed a bug that could cause the AI to recruit an army more than actually supported by the current city size after loading game saves
- Fixed a bug that could cause combat units to run to the edge of the map after loading
- Fixed a bug that could cause combat units to be rotated incorrectly after loading
- Fixed a bug that could cause AI combat units to get stuck on the bridge in rare cases
- Fixed a bug that could cause the AI's combat units to attack the castle and its annexes even if they were behind a wall
- fixed a bug that caused the mouse text of gates and towers not to be displayed correctly
- Fixed a bug that caused the trader's character to appear briefly when entering the menu when trading at the marketplace or opening the warehouse menu
Changed files in this update