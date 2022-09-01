Join the Free Playtest Today!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Steam! To celebrate the beginning of the 13th season of The Machines Arena beta, we have decided to open up our closed beta for a limited time from TODAY until September 15th!

There's more: the top 5 players of this season will win Steam Gift Cards! Make sure to read till the end of the post!

How to join the playtest

All you need to do is smash that "Request Access" button on the homepage. Then, we will let you in as soon as possible!

Make sure to also add the game to your wishlist while at it!

Season rewards

Ranked Season 13 starts TODAY and will run until September 15th alongside the Steam Playtest. The top 5 players will also receive Steam Gifts rewards!

#️⃣1️⃣ 100$ Steam Gift Card

#️⃣2️⃣ 50$ Steam Gift Card

#️⃣3️⃣ 50$ Steam Gift Card

#️⃣4️⃣ 25$ Steam Gift Card

#️⃣5️⃣ 25$ Steam Gift Card