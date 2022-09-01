Alpha Branch Update 0.5.12

❊Translation in development. The English and Japanese versions of certain missions and elements of the game will be added before the content is available in the main version of the game.
Known Bugs
- We have known the bug that makes you can't invite Brother Xie to the banquet table
- We have known the bug that makes you can't get the weapon from one of the Main Quest
New Content
- Starting from 0.5.11 update, we will keep extending our Main Quest, Please stay tuned :)
- Brother Xie finally woke up from his bed now, are you ready to become a friend of him?
- We added the personal story of Chen, which you could unlock by leveling up your friendship level
- The East Side bridge of Guiyun Sect could be repaired now, and you could take a little exploration at the East Side after you rebuild the bridge.
- You could now visit Chen’s house!
- New Spirit Orb Series decorations were added, and you could now get more quests from Yang
- Yang finally manages to clear up the Stone which stops you from visiting Mine 8F, but be careful, there’s a powerful monster!
Optimization
- Normal Attack Redesign: You developed your own kind of way to battle, but as a Cultivator, Brother Xie can’t accept such an indelicacy way of fighting. With Xie’s help and guidance, you now start using a new way of battle!
- Map Redesign: We redesign the map and change the angle of view for our redesigned battle system
- Monster AI Redesign: We redesign the monster AI for our redesigned battle system
- Main Character Status Optimization: We adjust the Character Status for the redesigned battle system
- As the training time Chen used for himself to grow, he would now take his time to rest. You would now find out Chen would go home at night time.
- We rearrange the mine 5F portal location
Optimization based on player’s feedback
- You could now buy Orange Jasmine from the pharmacy.
