Alpha Branch Update 0.5.12

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

❊Translation in development. The English and Japanese versions of certain missions and elements of the game will be added before the content is available in the main version of the game.



Known Bugs

We have known the bug that makes you can't invite Brother Xie to the banquet table

We have known the bug that makes you can't get the weapon from one of the Main Quest

New Content

Starting from 0.5.11 update, we will keep extending our Main Quest, Please stay tuned :)

Brother Xie finally woke up from his bed now, are you ready to become a friend of him?

We added the personal story of Chen, which you could unlock by leveling up your friendship level

The East Side bridge of Guiyun Sect could be repaired now, and you could take a little exploration at the East Side after you rebuild the bridge.

You could now visit Chen’s house!

New Spirit Orb Series decorations were added, and you could now get more quests from Yang

Yang finally manages to clear up the Stone which stops you from visiting Mine 8F, but be careful, there’s a powerful monster!

Optimization

Normal Attack Redesign: You developed your own kind of way to battle, but as a Cultivator, Brother Xie can’t accept such an indelicacy way of fighting. With Xie’s help and guidance, you now start using a new way of battle!

Map Redesign: We redesign the map and change the angle of view for our redesigned battle system

Monster AI Redesign: We redesign the monster AI for our redesigned battle system

Main Character Status Optimization: We adjust the Character Status for the redesigned battle system

As the training time Chen used for himself to grow, he would now take his time to rest. You would now find out Chen would go home at night time.

We rearrange the mine 5F portal location

Optimization based on player’s feedback