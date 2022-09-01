 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Roguelite update for 1 September 2022

v1.11: Stable Diffusion

Share · View all patches · Build 9431762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Image generation has been taken to the next level for those lucky enough to own a GPU with at least 8GB VRAM. Unfortunately due to the high VRAM requirements, Stable Diffusion will barely fit on an 8GB VRAM GPU via the "Budget VRAM" option. The good news is it's fast, and if you have enough VRAM to run 512x512 it will look absolutely stunning.

256x256 looks like crap no matter how many iterations you do, and 384x384 is a middle ground.

I've looked into cloud options for Stable Diffusion which are a no-go right now at around 1 cent per low-quality generation which would add up quickly.

Misc:

  • Added an option to customize the prefix for local image generation
  • Removed the 2.7B text generation model from the pre-bundled default models to save disk space. It can still be downloaded in-game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1889621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link