v1.11: Stable Diffusion

Image generation has been taken to the next level for those lucky enough to own a GPU with at least 8GB VRAM. Unfortunately due to the high VRAM requirements, Stable Diffusion will barely fit on an 8GB VRAM GPU via the "Budget VRAM" option. The good news is it's fast, and if you have enough VRAM to run 512x512 it will look absolutely stunning.

256x256 looks like crap no matter how many iterations you do, and 384x384 is a middle ground.

I've looked into cloud options for Stable Diffusion which are a no-go right now at around 1 cent per low-quality generation which would add up quickly.

Misc: