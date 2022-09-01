Astrovity - Big Content Update

We have been working hard over the past 2 years to enhance Astrovity to a higher standard and have added a lot more content to the game to help struggling players and enhance the user experience.

-We started off by adding two different assists in the settings menu which can be used to slow down time to help you learn the mechanics of the game and the other indicates when you should press the gravity flip button.

-We also added 50+ hardcore levels into the game to add more challenge and variety to the gaming experience these are unlocked through secret levels that are hidden throughout the game find 3 levels per chapter and collect the secret items to help you obtain the hardcore skulls on each chapter.

-The game now also contains a level selector which can be used to go back and play earlier levels to hone your skills.

-We have also worked on the PVP section of the game to make it more stable and more fun for the players.

-Some new NPC dialogue

-Many bug fixes have also been implemented into this build as well as some sound effect changes to make the game less taxing on the ears.