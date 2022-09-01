Hello, everyone!

The official release of Update 2 draws near. Please check out the latest bunch of changes and fixes, and as always - keep the feedback coming!

Patch notes 2022-09-01 (Experimental)

Localizations

Starting today, our Experimental Branch builds will be available in all languages of the main game, allowing more people to test the upcoming content. Please note, however, that the Experimental Branch evolves so quickly that we will often update it before the translations are ready for implementation, which means that new or changed features may be displayed in English, regardless of your language selection.

Experimental Branch is now available in English, Polish, French, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Ukrainian.

Balance

Increased Golem assembly duration from 24h to 36h (with two workers).

Increased Golem Head recipe duration from 12h to 18h.

Increased Golem Chassis recipe duration from 12h to 18h.

Increased Golem Limb recipe duration from 3h to 4.5h.

Lowered Golem Work Speed bonus from having boosts from +120% to +90%.

Audio

Added missing sound effects to Showers, Medical Beds, Healers, Gravity Batteries, and Teeth Grindstones.

Performance

Increased the game’s performance with tweaks to moisture and work assignment calculations.

UI

Population’s Well-being panel now displays the effect each need has on the population’s average well-being.

In the Settlement panel, Power and Migration tabs no longer display dropdown menus. Elsewhere, these dropdowns will collapse after clicking anywhere outside.

The game will now remember the two districts most recently picked for Manual Migration.

Made several other tweaks to the UI.

Misc.

Folktails’ Golem Factory model has received further updates.

Injuries (broken teeth included) now have a different chance of occurring based on the difficulty setting.

Under custom difficulty, it is now possible to manually adjust the chance for injuries.

Adjusted Golem Part Factories’ storage capacities to be uniform across factions.

Bugs