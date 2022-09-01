 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 1 September 2022

Patch v3.3

Patch v3.3

//misc

  • Added a 1280x800 option to the resolution settings.
  • The bonerise/relic/spell pop-up will now be delayed if you're currently performing an action (charging a super dash/spell, super dashing, or casting a spell).
  • Bellow Batty minions will now attempt to stay a bit closer to you when idling.
  • Slightly reduced the effectiveness of the Wanted Poster relic in the Skirmish game mode and capped the amount you can carry to 2.
  • Compendium: Improved some of the hints for the more obscure Necromancy items.

//bug fixes

  • The Gaunt Skewerer wasn't updating its Damage stat correctly.
  • The Necromancer's max health wasn't being updated at the start of a run.
  • The randomise hat/cloak wasn't randomising correctly.
  • When choosing a bonerise the minions shown that were to be sacrificed was wrongly positioned.

