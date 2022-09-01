Howdy Hunters,

So, some of you may have noticed that one of our patches had an unexpected side effect, namely some monstrous animals. The glitch affects five animals: Dall sheep, Alpine Ibex, Sitka Deer, Polar Bear and Grizzly Bear. Our apologies for the confusion this must have caused.

Here's what we're going to do:

1/ The fix has been rolled back and bugged animals harvested will be recalculated to avoid future errors in estimating max scores (Feral Goats, anyone?). The scores and leaderboards should be recalculated within a day.

2/ Most of the huge animals harvested should still be trophy animals and showing a corrected score and size HOWEVER if you'd rather not have it in your lodge, please contact support. We will refund what you spent to tax and remove the offending animal from your fridge (please provide a link to the score sheet/s so we can make sure we get the right animal/s). This offer only applies to glitched animals or we'll never get to other bugs.

Happy Hunting!