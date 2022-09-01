[1st of Sept.] Server Patch Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 9431608 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 11:39:14 UTC by Wendy

A server patch to fix the below issue will be carried out.

A possible disconnection to the game may occur.

Please restart the game to update after the patch.

▶ Server Patch Schedule

– 1st of September, 2022 20:35 ~ (UTC+9)

– 1st of September, 2022 06:35 ~ (UTC-5)

▶ Server Patch Purpose

– A fix where “New Text” with black screen would appear.

– A fix where the game icon resolution was low.

– A fix to stabilize the game server.

We are sorry for the inconvenience.

Thank you