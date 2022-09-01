[1st of Sept.] Server Patch Notice

A server patch to fix the below issue will be carried out.
A possible disconnection to the game may occur.
Please restart the game to update after the patch.
▶ Server Patch Schedule
– 1st of September, 2022 20:35 ~ (UTC+9)
– 1st of September, 2022 06:35 ~ (UTC-5)
▶ Server Patch Purpose
– A fix where “New Text” with black screen would appear.
– A fix where the game icon resolution was low.
– A fix to stabilize the game server.
We are sorry for the inconvenience.
Thank you
Changed files in this update