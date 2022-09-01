Optional Beta - Fixes, Changes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We’ve made a bunch of fixes and some changes since the fire ant update, so many in fact that we want to run an optional beta before full release to make sure we haven’t damaged some vital system somewhere. This opt-in beta will run for a short while.

Please note that optional betas are only accessible on the Steam Windows 64 bit build.

If you would like to join the beta, the code is fireantfixtest. If you don’t know how to join a beta and would like to, follow the instructions below:

Find Empires of the Undergrowth in your Steam library, right-click on it and choose "Properties"

Choose the "Betas" tab

In the box titled "Enter beta access code to unlock private betas", enter fireantfixtest

After the "Access code correct" information appears, make sure you've chosen "Open beta" from the "Select the beta you would like to opt into" drop-down menu

Press close - the game will now update to the beta branch.

Any and all feedback on this optional beta is very much appreciated - please post it to the community discussions!

Patch Notes

4.1 Cold Blood

Bullfrog will now always eat creatures intended to feed it instead of being beaten up by them if they get too close

Titan health bar will no longer appear during feeding events if the bullfrog is dead or has hopped away

4.2 A Bridge Too Far

Player’s ants still in the Monomorium colony after it floods will now die

Monomorium nest entrance now looks correct after end-of-level flood cinematic

Reduced ‘Top of the Hill’ level end requirements on all difficulties

Underground aesthetic updated

Formicarium Challenge 4

A few decals added to cupboard interior after FC4 for extra detail

Fixed an issue where continuing play too quickly after FC4 could cause the end to not properly happen

Freeplay

Little black ants & big-headed ants will no longer be called Atta cephalotes in defeat screen

Fixed a convoluted issue in freeplay causing random leafcutters to spawn in the place of dead queens

Fixed an issue in freeplay where if dead enemy colonies were in the game, creatures would be less likely to attack the player

Fixed an issue where the freeplay setup info would always appear as if 4 players were in the game (1v1v1v1)

Fixed an underground tile that was crashing games in Basin

Fixed an issue that could cause fire ant queens in freeplay to be off the ground

General