Coronation update for 1 September 2022

Patch 0.24.21

Changes:

  • Plots show up when a building hammer is equipped and are hidden when unequipped.
  • Added garbage collection every 5 minutes.

Fixes:

  • Berry farms accidentally tagged as cotton.
  • Unable to build a bar in a Tavern plot.
  • Unable to assign villagers to a rented plot.
  • Villagers not finding their respective plots during leisure time.
  • Villagers not clearing their previous workplace and hometown plots after being assigned to a castle/siege camp.
  • Plots that changed types not showing up their name when a player enters.

