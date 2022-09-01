Patch 0.24.21

Changes:
- Plots show up when a building hammer is equipped and are hidden when unequipped.
- Added garbage collection every 5 minutes.
Fixes:
- Berry farms accidentally tagged as cotton.
- Unable to build a bar in a Tavern plot.
- Unable to assign villagers to a rented plot.
- Villagers not finding their respective plots during leisure time.
- Villagers not clearing their previous workplace and hometown plots after being assigned to a castle/siege camp.
- Plots that changed types not showing up their name when a player enters.
