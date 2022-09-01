Customization - minor update

Hello!

This is just a minor update while i am working on the new talent system. When you create a new game you can now choose between 5 traits, which will give buffs and debuffs for you and your enemies.

These are for test purposes right now, if it works well with the new talent system I will obviously expand on them and add more, but right now i am uncertain if it will remain in game.

Current options:

Terror - Apply 2 fear to you and your enemies at the start of each battle. Increase your hero and friendly minion`s health by 10.

Powerful - Increase your hero and friendly minion`s power by 2 and enemy power by 1.

Toxic - All enemy apply bleed on hit, but your hero and friendly minions applies 2 poison on each attack.

Armored - Everyone starts with 4 extra armor.

Agile - Increase enemy health by 9 and apply 2 agility to your hero and friendly units.

I hope you are doing well. Have fun and if you have any problem let me know in the discussions.