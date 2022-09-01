Controller support, bugfixes, and improvements!

Hello Whoopers!

Version 1.0.4 is now live and here is a summary of that it contains. As always we encourage you to leave feedback, bugreports and features you would like to see in the game. We read all of your comments and try to answer accordingly! ːsteamhappyː

NEW FEATURES

Controller support! Yes, our most requested feature is now available. Most controllers should work fine, but we've added custom glyphs and icons for Xbox and PlayStation controllers.

IMPROVEMENTS

Alarm sound in tutorial level is now toned down and can no longer be heard over big parts of the level.

Added era-appropriate neon lights to make the availability of the Blackschmidt and Melisande clearer.

Changed lighting in Jolly Barrel Inn to make it easier to find Melisande.

Improved Melisande's makeup to improve her appearance.

Changed parts of tutorial to teach the player dodge attack better.

Performance and memory usage improvements.

BUGFIXES