This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Slithery Sacrifices

NEW CARDS

Taloc, the Vessel

Idol of Sacrifice

AFK Bot reintroduiced.

A bot will take over playing for any player who lost too much mana by being idle while at max mana. When you are back you can click to take back control. This feature can be disabled by a toggle in the general settings menu.

Disconnect Bot introduced

A bot will take over playing for any player who disconnects from a game for any reason, they will take back control as soon as they reconnect.

New player’s starting elo down from 1000 to 300

This should improve the experience for new players by not having them face off against more experienced players until later.

BALANCE CHANGES





Ravager

Brutus health: 1000 > 900

Terror Brutus HP 2500 > 2300

Ravager has been performing rather well, and a lot of that is on the brutus pushes. We do not want to kill the decks that only work with ravager, so giving him a bit less meatshield should help without killing it.

Melee Scrat

Attack Speed: 1 > 1.1

Skeleton

Attack Speed: 2 > 2.2

Swarm has been dealing a LOT of damage lately, and lowering the damage per unit a bit should keep the swarm feeling while allowing a bit more team to deal with the hordes.

Defenso Chopper

Attack Damage 50 > 35

Defenso chopper should deal most of its damage through its ability, this should help with that.

Mountainshaper

Mana cost 7 > 8

Mountainshaper is still performing far too good in 2v2, this should reduce the value you get from it a bit.

Arcane ring

Master damage 30 > 15

Arcane ring ideally is a way to trade better and protect slow moving units from ranged, not a face damage spell you throw on a rammer. This should incentivize different uses than that.

Brothers of Light, Caeleth Dawnhammer, Brother of the Burning Fist

Attack Damage 150 > 130

The brothers are performing a bit too well, reducing the damage should affect some trades lowering their overall performance.

Zeppelin Bomber

Health 80 > 70

Zeppelin Bombers have been absolutely wrecking faces, and this should make them a bit more counterable while still having that dream of them carpetbombing the the enemies face.

Ritual of Servitude

Ritual has to be the cheapest card in your deck

Ritual of servitude with a 6 mana deck turned out to be far too flexible and hard to counter and was one of the best performing cards in the game. By increasing the minimum mana for getting 8/9 mana cards the decks should be a bit more unwieldy.

Feng

Stoutheart Synergy: Thick Hide > Slow on attack

Scrats Synergy: Scrats 2 > 3

Slither Synergy: Poison 3 > 3.5

Feng has been performing extremely well, and a big part of that has been the thick hide buff. Removing that buff gives feng a clearer weakness (swarm) while making his 1 on 1 fights a bit stronger. We also buffed 2 buffs that were just not doing much.

Morellia

Book Skeletons 3 > 4

Upgraded Book Skeletons 6 > 8

Morellia is not performing very well, and with the skeleton nerf she really deserves a buff to her skeletons.

Rimargaal, Scourge of the Summit

**

Attack Damage 420 > 460

Slowly finding the right spot for rimargaal’s damage.

Rampant Growth

Shrooms give Giant Growth to Zen-chi minions

Healing 50 > 75

No longer gives double healing

Rampant Growth has been mostly unseen, and this will make it a bit easier to use and understand.

Disruptor Puff

Stuns for 2 sec on target bridge when teleporting to a bridge

Disruptor puff was sad about finding enemies on the other bridge, but now that will be a shocking experience for them!

Werewolf

Health 400 > 450

None of the werewolf cards are doing very well, so making the werewolf a bit chunkier should let them go ham a bit more.

Poison Strike

Sacrifice +4 sec poison > Double poison duration

Making the poison strike sacrifice more worth it so it might actually be used.

Woodsman

Dam 90 > 100

Giving the woodsman variants the 100 damage threshold should allow them to deal with mid-tier units like spearthrowers more without affecting most other fights too much.

**

**

First attack on a minion Freezes (no longer freezes on every 3rd attack)

Removed Revelry

Dam 90 > 100

Bolf has been underused and underperforming horribly, with this he should become a very good 1 on 1 fighter.

Scrap Yard

Health 400 > 300

Scrap yard is a bit too hard to counter effectively, with lower hp spells are a better option.

**

**

Cardcount 3 > 2

Triple zaptank had a way higher win rate than single or double zaptank, so we removed that option.

**

FIXES

