Dune: Awakening update for 1 September 2022

Artwork Drop #2: Intrigue and subterfuge

We will be revealing several new production artworks in the in the weeks to come. Today we bring you a glimpse into the intrigue and subterfuge in Dune: Awakening.

Smoking a spice cigarette, an irreverent Harkonnen shows her disdain for the Atreides by pouring precious water out; while an assassin surreptitiously grasps his dagger, readying himself for violence.

Visit DuneGames.com to sign up for the beta and to explore what secrets the sands have uncovered so far. More will be revealed going forward, so make sure to check back regularly.

