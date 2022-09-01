- Fixed incorrect element requested in story mission
- Fixed accepted contracts not being saved
- Changed shape of box section of procesing plant
- Added error message to main display when VR headset has not been initialized by SteamVR
- Added under construction signs to box section of processing plant to cover significant content additons coming in next update.
I Fetch Rocks update for 1 September 2022
Patch Notes for 0.3.4.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update