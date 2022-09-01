 Skip to content

I Fetch Rocks update for 1 September 2022

Patch Notes for 0.3.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9431158 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed incorrect element requested in story mission
  • Fixed accepted contracts not being saved
  • Changed shape of box section of procesing plant
  • Added error message to main display when VR headset has not been initialized by SteamVR
  • Added under construction signs to box section of processing plant to cover significant content additons coming in next update.

