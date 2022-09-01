Patch 0.83 and few recent patches

Hello everyone! I am working hard and updating game constantly, preparing for full release, fixing small issues. You might have noticed a bunch of small and medium updates constantly popping up. Most of them fix a bunch of small bugs.

I will update this post with notable changes that were included inr ecent patches and all upcoming ones

Nerfed void attack event in expeditions

Added take all button for player chests

Added clear all data in setting in main menu

Also the game is now officially approved by valce as playable on steam deck!