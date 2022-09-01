Patch 0.83 and few recent patches

Hello everyone! I am working hard and updating game constantly, preparing for full release, fixing small issues. You might have noticed a bunch of small and medium updates constantly popping up. Most of them fix a bunch of small bugs.
I will update this post with notable changes that were included inr ecent patches and all upcoming ones
- Nerfed void attack event in expeditions
- Added take all button for player chests
- Added clear all data in setting in main menu
Also the game is now officially approved by valce as playable on steam deck!
