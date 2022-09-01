Cargo Crisis

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Merchants at the Moon Merchant Haven on Elysium are expecting several cargo shipments this Sunday (September 4th) between 6:00-7:00 UTC and 13:00-21:00 UTC.

They are in need of salvagers to help dismantle the lucrative cargo into raw ore, and a taskforce to keep the area secure to work in. Due to lack of security and intense fighting during previous shipments, the merchants have acquired blueprints for fortifications that will be dropped alongside the cargo for protection:

Event Location: Elysium Moon City & Moon Merchant Haven Station

You can get to Moon City using the Fast Travel Gate from Origins

Moon Merchant Haven station has a transponder and is around 50km away from Moon City

Cargo drops will be between these two

Note: When the cargo drops arrive, they will be announced at Moon City, Moon Merchant Haven and on the official Starbase Discord #galatic-news channel: https://discord.com/channels/423790999052222464/1011522785174093844