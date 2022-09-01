Weekly Update 332: Raise a toast!

Greetings, warriors!

This week, we are introducing the redesigned system of alcoholic beverages, creating use cases for various drinks, and increasing the meaning of this crafting branch. You are getting two brand new workstations – Distillation Apparatus, allowing you to passively craft Moonshine, and Brewery, where you will brew Beer.

Along with the above, comes cleaning and rebalance of production processes. So wait no more, let’s raise a toast!

Additionally, we are delivering a lot of Quality of life changes and fixes, thanks to our precious Community feedback, reports, and suggestions!

We are on the home straight to finish our work on the redefined world map, and we plan to deliver it to global servers with next week's weekly update! It will be a huge step for us, greatly improving the graphical aspects of the game, and significantly changing the world rules for the better. Stay tuned, and check the totally secret sneak peek here!

And now, check the details below, and see you in battle!



The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. EssN, Meralious, Dojima Family, and tomfrana – check your Ambers!

Changelog v.0.9.9.5.12 Beta

Alcohol production

In short, there are now three tiers of beverages for fighting, gathering, and for potions.

We remove unnecessary production processes and the production itself is transferred to the workshops set up by the players, which will allow you to produce alcohol “in the background”.

Simple division of alcohols will allow players to memorize the dependencies, that Beer is the best for gathering, Wine will grant hitpoints regeneration, Mead will increase your max stamina, and Moonshine can be used to produce potions and add slight stamina regeneration.

We're taking a slightly different approach to making Beers. Recipes are changed, eliminating unnecessary processes that ended with a long-standing at the workshop. We moved crafting Beer to workstations, so the whole process will be based on the collection of materials and setting of the brewing process in the workstation. We want to make the craft of Beer with no dead ends, so the lower tier of Beer is needed to craft the higher tier. This way each item will have its own use case.

Beverages for crafters

Alcohol intended strictly for collectors, crafters, farmers and the whole community that will acquire or process materials will be Beers and products of similar origin. Their effect will be based on reducing the cost of stamina for interacting with minigames hastening interactions, gathering, and production. They also reduce the cost of using tools. so it will be easier to get wood or fossil resources, so this alcohol will be very much desired by the players.

Beers now have bonuses that will greatly help to play craft minigames, which will allow for faster processing of materials and save time. Beers of inferior quality will also be suitable for throwing in the bastion.

We are also moving away from the division of cereals into Barley and Wheat. They are converted into one material: Cereal. In this way, the players can save more equipment slots. We got rid of the names of types of grain, and we deleted all twin recipes for Beer.

Beverages for warriors

Taking away the use of Beer as a cheap substitute for increasing stamina will create a gap in the alcohol used to assist in the fight. Therefore, we need to take care of the alcohol that will serve mainly for combat. All combat spirits are non-craft but can be purchased through the shop/loot and rewards.

From now on, you can find three tiers of Wine and meads that will gradually increase your maximum hitpoints and stamina on the second and top tiers.

Alcohol for the manufacture of potions and tinctures

Moonshine does not change its use case and continues to be used for the production of tinctures. It receives the Beer bonuses to max stamina so that it will be a replacement for Meads.

Moonshine recipes are updated and transferred to workstations. The production of Moonshine will also be based on refinement, in the way of distillation of lower-tier Moonshine with some additives.

New Workstations

We are adding two new workstations to the game: Distillation Apparatus and Brewery. Both workstations cannot be acquired in another way than crafting. Item recipes are available from the Merchants.

Both workstations work in a similar way as furnaces because they run on very similar mechanics.

Quality of Life

– Humanoid NPC bosses will have the possibility to perform a special “Shout attack”, and a special two-hit combo attack if they have shields. We are adding such a thing to differ NPC behavior and also, to make PVE a more interesting challenge.

– Updated the visuals of the World, Party, and Siege Events invitation window, to match it with the new User Interface style.

– From now on, Siege Survival and Nadir banners in Notification Center will open those game sites in the Steam overlay. Be sure to check those titles created in cooperation with the Gloria Victis Team!

– Improved the rewards for completing whole groups of achievements. You can now get fine chests with valuable equipment or materials, master reinforcements, and good recipes for your dedication!

– Added Ragi's Companions with 2h axes to the Ragi world event. This will make the event much more interesting!

– Ragi's model size was increased to make him better visible among his horde.

– Otton the Raubritter will now be using a 1h sword + shield. So he learned a few new tricks!

– Barn animals' stats value will now be better indicated with colors (green/white/red).

Fixes

– Fixed an issue causing resource generation on Guild Castles farms to not work properly.

– Fixed edge case when mobs following its target were snapping around because they were unable to find the navigation mesh to the point.

– Fixed an issue where the animal icon stayed on screen after the animal had been called back to the barn.

– Fixed carpentry table workstation collider. Due to an error, it had no server collider and it was indestructible.