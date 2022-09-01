CHENSO CLUB IS OUT NOW! ✨

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Big Brain Brian’s forces are now attacking! Who will save us?

Chenso Club will! Using chainsaws, hammers, and the aliens’ own life force against them - these fearless warriors will pulverise enemies on their way to victory. Go solo! Go co-op! Go hack those aliens in this action-packed, side-scrolling platform brawler!

The Chenso Club is our only hope!

To celebrate the launch, there is a Launch Discount of 10%. Be sure to move quick as this will only be discounted for ONE week after launch! Chenso Club is available for £11.99 / $14.99 / €14.99.

