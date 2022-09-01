 Skip to content

Chenso Club update for 1 September 2022

CHENSO CLUB IS OUT NOW! ✨

Big Brain Brian’s forces are now attacking! Who will save us?

Chenso Club will! Using chainsaws, hammers, and the aliens’ own life force against them - these fearless warriors will pulverise enemies on their way to victory. Go solo! Go co-op! Go hack those aliens in this action-packed, side-scrolling platform brawler!

The Chenso Club is our only hope!

To celebrate the launch, there is a Launch Discount of 10%. Be sure to move quick as this will only be discounted for ONE week after launch! Chenso Club is available for £11.99 / $14.99 / €14.99.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1454730/Chenso_Club/

JOIN THE CHENSO CLUB👋:
🤖Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChensoClub
👑 Discord: https://discord.gg/ysPrNzP
🧑‍🚒 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chenso_club
❄️ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CurveGamesOfficial

