Voidigo v0.8.0 - The Co-op Update

- Co-op! Play locally with a friend or online using Steam Remote Play!
- A new world expansion in Porko Land!
- Kegler Home - New music!
- New level generation modules!
NEW POWERUPS
- Swing Shot
- Echo Blade
- Melee Mimic
NEW WEAPONS
- Gloob Glove
- Floppy Flinger
- Mega GloobStation 2
---[h2=CHANGES]CHANGES[/h2]
- Camera zooms out more during battle. Enemies do not attack until camera is fully zoomed out.
- Void Eye - Only spawn from bosses that spot you, not from normal enemies anymore.
- You can now cancel an attack with block at any time.
- It is now possible to gun slap while reloading.
- World Expansion - Move to the start area of the camp. Instead of unlocking by paying Void Fragments, it is unlocked after beating the first world.
- World Tokens - You do not have to clear Antlantis for another World Token trail to spawn anymore. World Token trails are a bit longer and are less likely to stop short.
- Pets - Currency cost is cheaper. Does not pick currency cost unless the player has enough to pay (or there are no other possible option).
- Worlds now have two more small areas. Porko Land has one more Enterable, while The North has two more Rnterables. Antlantis has two Enterables during looping.
- First aggroed boss is the one that decides the music, instead of the corruption music of the world playing when multiple aggro bosses are active in the same area.
- New sound effects and visual effects when ammo and health spawns. As well as when a health ghost hits the player.
- New cool hit effects for falling pillars in Porko Land.
- Blooming Echino - Removed from the boss spawn pool due to being too similar to Echino. Might be brought back if other worlds get boss variations.
- Darker look on some ground tiles, like in the Imperiant areas.
- Poison mushrooms in The North break into fewer pieces but land closer together.
- Loop Portal Minigame - Will ask for more items to be sacrificed for each loop.
- Player weapons do not play idle breakers during battle.
- All Beacon turrets can now drop from a broken Beacon.
POWERUP CHANGES
- Beacon Barrage - Now shoots during battle instead of only on activation.
---[h2=BALANCING]BALANCING[/h2]
- Shop prices are cheaper.
- Player sells powerups and weapons at a slightly higher price than they buy them.
- Room Challenges - Upgrade rewards are a bit more likely.
- Traffic Light Challenge - Clearer tell before red light, longer green light. Red light allows player movement for a short moment right after switch.
- Walls are Lava Challenge - Player has to touch a wall for a bit longer before you fail the challenge.
- Nordunn Challenge - Now waits a bit after the player has entered the room before starting to spawn runes.
POWERUP BALANCING
- Soul Boot - More souls.
- Soul Rehand - More souls.
- Cloudy Dodge - Does not upgrade float time as much.
WEAPON BALANCING
- All launcher weapons now do a tiny version of their explosion if they penetrate.
- Battlerattle - More max ammo.
- Shotgunner - More max ammo.
- Antilauncher - Now 'Ultra Rare' instead of 'Rare'.
NPC BALANCING
- Enemies and bosses now attack based on a queue like system. The speed of the queue scales with difficulty. This should help with battles that felt too chaotic before!
- Void Puppeteer - Now spawns all bosses at the same time when in a new area.
---[h2=FIXES]FIXES[/h2]
- Fixed big piles of Shards not falling out correctly from enterables.
- Fire Death Challenge - Fixed a bug where some critters caused fire projectiles incorrectly as soon as you entered the area.
- Loop Portal - Fixed a bug causing it to turn into a normal World End Portal if leaving the area before it spawned.
POWERUP FIXES
- Companions - Fixed a bug causing them to get stuck after battle.
- Pollen Dash - Now possible to dash during 'attack pause' time.
- Bat Bullet Lotion - Fixed bats created by lotion being able to trigger another lotion, leading to infinite bats.
WEAPON FIXES
- XXL - Now tumbles the one that shot the bullet as expected.
NPC FIXES
- Fixed a bug with NPCs causing them to travel too far after destroy a wall during a movement attack.
UI FIXES
- Camp Portal Menu - Now changes UI color as soon as you change the color in the menu.
