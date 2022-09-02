 Skip to content

Voidigo update for 2 September 2022

Voidigo v0.8.0 - The Co-op Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Co-op! Play locally with a friend or online using Steam Remote Play!
  • A new world expansion in Porko Land!
  • Kegler Home - New music!
  • New level generation modules!
NEW POWERUPS
  • Swing Shot
  • Echo Blade
  • Melee Mimic
NEW WEAPONS
  • Gloob Glove
  • Floppy Flinger
  • Mega GloobStation 2

---[h2=CHANGES]CHANGES[/h2]

  • Camera zooms out more during battle. Enemies do not attack until camera is fully zoomed out.
  • Void Eye - Only spawn from bosses that spot you, not from normal enemies anymore.
  • You can now cancel an attack with block at any time.
  • It is now possible to gun slap while reloading.
  • World Expansion - Move to the start area of the camp. Instead of unlocking by paying Void Fragments, it is unlocked after beating the first world.
  • World Tokens - You do not have to clear Antlantis for another World Token trail to spawn anymore. World Token trails are a bit longer and are less likely to stop short.
  • Pets - Currency cost is cheaper. Does not pick currency cost unless the player has enough to pay (or there are no other possible option).
  • Worlds now have two more small areas. Porko Land has one more Enterable, while The North has two more Rnterables. Antlantis has two Enterables during looping.
  • First aggroed boss is the one that decides the music, instead of the corruption music of the world playing when multiple aggro bosses are active in the same area.
  • New sound effects and visual effects when ammo and health spawns. As well as when a health ghost hits the player.
  • New cool hit effects for falling pillars in Porko Land.
  • Blooming Echino - Removed from the boss spawn pool due to being too similar to Echino. Might be brought back if other worlds get boss variations.
  • Darker look on some ground tiles, like in the Imperiant areas.
  • Poison mushrooms in The North break into fewer pieces but land closer together.
  • Loop Portal Minigame - Will ask for more items to be sacrificed for each loop.
  • Player weapons do not play idle breakers during battle.
  • All Beacon turrets can now drop from a broken Beacon.
POWERUP CHANGES
  • Beacon Barrage - Now shoots during battle instead of only on activation.

---[h2=BALANCING]BALANCING[/h2]

  • Shop prices are cheaper.
  • Player sells powerups and weapons at a slightly higher price than they buy them.
  • Room Challenges - Upgrade rewards are a bit more likely.
  • Traffic Light Challenge - Clearer tell before red light, longer green light. Red light allows player movement for a short moment right after switch.
  • Walls are Lava Challenge - Player has to touch a wall for a bit longer before you fail the challenge.
  • Nordunn Challenge - Now waits a bit after the player has entered the room before starting to spawn runes.
POWERUP BALANCING
  • Soul Boot - More souls.
  • Soul Rehand - More souls.
  • Cloudy Dodge - Does not upgrade float time as much.
WEAPON BALANCING
  • All launcher weapons now do a tiny version of their explosion if they penetrate.
  • Battlerattle - More max ammo.
  • Shotgunner - More max ammo.
  • Antilauncher - Now 'Ultra Rare' instead of 'Rare'.
NPC BALANCING
  • Enemies and bosses now attack based on a queue like system. The speed of the queue scales with difficulty. This should help with battles that felt too chaotic before!
  • Void Puppeteer - Now spawns all bosses at the same time when in a new area.

---[h2=FIXES]FIXES[/h2]

  • Fixed big piles of Shards not falling out correctly from enterables.
  • Fire Death Challenge - Fixed a bug where some critters caused fire projectiles incorrectly as soon as you entered the area.
  • Loop Portal - Fixed a bug causing it to turn into a normal World End Portal if leaving the area before it spawned.
POWERUP FIXES
  • Companions - Fixed a bug causing them to get stuck after battle.
  • Pollen Dash - Now possible to dash during 'attack pause' time.
  • Bat Bullet Lotion - Fixed bats created by lotion being able to trigger another lotion, leading to infinite bats.
WEAPON FIXES
  • XXL - Now tumbles the one that shot the bullet as expected.
NPC FIXES
  • Fixed a bug with NPCs causing them to travel too far after destroy a wall during a movement attack.
UI FIXES
  • Camp Portal Menu - Now changes UI color as soon as you change the color in the menu.

