Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution update for 1 September 2022

0.14.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some bug fixes and tweaks. In particular, I've made the Predator and Prey start viable again.

0.14.1.2 Changes

  • Double the energy available in grass and ground cover.
  • Fix creatures getting caught in an AI-loop when seeking food near a fence.
  • Fix a problem with carnivores sometimes dying instantly during birth.
  • Increase hunger while eating, to make creatures more likely to finish their meal.
  • Increase hunger if pregnant and don't have enough energy to carry to term.
  • Fix an issue with the climate device UI not setting the devices appropriately.
  • Fix an issue with Creature Detail/Draw cap getting locked at or below their minimum.
  • Fix rovers not targeting creatures behind fences.

0.14.1.1 Changes

  • Fix selected creatures not animating or turning towards their target.

