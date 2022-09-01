Some bug fixes and tweaks. In particular, I've made the Predator and Prey start viable again.
0.14.1.2 Changes
- Double the energy available in grass and ground cover.
- Fix creatures getting caught in an AI-loop when seeking food near a fence.
- Fix a problem with carnivores sometimes dying instantly during birth.
- Increase hunger while eating, to make creatures more likely to finish their meal.
- Increase hunger if pregnant and don't have enough energy to carry to term.
- Fix an issue with the climate device UI not setting the devices appropriately.
- Fix an issue with Creature Detail/Draw cap getting locked at or below their minimum.
- Fix rovers not targeting creatures behind fences.
0.14.1.1 Changes
- Fix selected creatures not animating or turning towards their target.
