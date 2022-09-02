🏠 Patch #10

It's patch time! This time it's not really a patch, but rather some little additions which we've been meaning to do for some time. Many of our wonderful players have requested more variety of building shapes, so Therese has gone ahead and designed a few new ones for you! We've also got some nice new platforms too. Read on! 👀

💡 New Features

New Building Shapes! Use your thumb stick or thumb pad to flick between different building shapes in the Shop. You'll now find some new interesting shapes there, ready for slotting in to your cities. 🏫🏢🏦🏭🏨



New Platforms! Therese has added a few more variations of platforms, to give you more creative options when building. As with the buildings, use your thumb stick or thumb pad in the Shop to scroll through them.

All being well, our next update is going to be a bigger one, so watch this space! 📺 Be sure to join our Discord to say hello and show everyone your city designs too! We're also on Twitter, so follow us for news on Spacefolk City and future projects. 📡

All the links you need in here:

👉 https://linktr.ee/MoonModeGames

Thanks as always for playing our game! 🙏

Therése, Chris and Alex @ Moon Mode