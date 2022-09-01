 Skip to content

Expedition Agartha update for 1 September 2022

9/1/2022 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed serpent key Jumping exploit
Fixed upgrades stacking exploit

Due to packaging bug the game file size has now increased. Will investigate more

