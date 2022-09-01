The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation | Patch Notes 1.5.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9430508 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 10:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello players, we appreciate all your love and support for The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation! Our dev team will keep polishing the project toward a better place. Also, we would like to share some recent optimization and adjustment to the project, hoping these patches will boost your gaming experience at the Kimodameshi Camp.

Increased autosave locations for the final stage.

Increased lockers for the final stage.

Optimized the lighting and visual landmarks for the final stage.

Adjusted the restroom door color for the final stage.

Optimized the Music and SFX.

Adjusted the Visual Display for the Game Art.

Fixed the AutoSave issue for Collection System.

Fixed the localization issues.

Adjusted the Layout of the Intro UI.

Resolved the remaining known issues.

If you have any questions or suggestions during gameplay, please feel free to share the problem at any time. We wish you a happy time in our game.