Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 1 September 2022

v7.0.5: Qol, Bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Summary:
  • QoL: Custom mode
  • Bug fixes
Detail:

  • QoL: Custom mode

    • The players can check the custom setting in the custom mode game.
    • Add the animation of draging the panel to switch the order.
    • Add some sfx in the custom mode setting page.
    • Adjust the display of warning text

  • Bug fixes

    • Fix consumables could be used by reaped players.
    • Fix the role list could be desynced in the custom mode.
    • Fix the non-host players could modify the role list in the custom mode.
    • Fix the non-Evil option could be displayed duplicated in the role list in the custom mode.
    • Fix the custom mode could not choose Prince.
    • Fix some UI issues.

