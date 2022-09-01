v7.0.5: Qol, Bug fixes

Summary:
- QoL: Custom mode
- Bug fixes
Detail:
-
QoL: Custom mode
- The players can check the custom setting in the custom mode game.
- Add the animation of draging the panel to switch the order.
- Add some sfx in the custom mode setting page.
- Adjust the display of warning text
-
Bug fixes
- Fix consumables could be used by reaped players.
- Fix the role list could be desynced in the custom mode.
- Fix the non-host players could modify the role list in the custom mode.
- Fix the non-Evil option could be displayed duplicated in the role list in the custom mode.
- Fix the custom mode could not choose Prince.
- Fix some UI issues.
