-
It was possible to crash the game by short-circuiting the circuitboard. It no longer crashes the game, but not it's not recommended:)
-
Sometimes clicking on the delete button on the peripherals panel would crash the game, it's fixed now.
-
There were two different levels under the name "Spiral", one of them is now called "Rolling"
ALAN-13 Reformation update for 1 September 2022
Minor fixes - patch 1.9.018
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update