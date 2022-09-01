 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ALAN-13 Reformation update for 1 September 2022

Minor fixes - patch 1.9.018

Share · View all patches · Build 9430398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • It was possible to crash the game by short-circuiting the circuitboard. It no longer crashes the game, but not it's not recommended:)

  • Sometimes clicking on the delete button on the peripherals panel would crash the game, it's fixed now.

  • There were two different levels under the name "Spiral", one of them is now called "Rolling"

Changed files in this update

Depot 1888132
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link