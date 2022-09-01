 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Siphonopolis update for 1 September 2022

Bug fix update

Share · View all patches · Build 9430390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First of all, sorry for the issue. It had only happenned to me once and I tought it only affected a latter enemy (which was already fixed before release).

A few users reported a bug where the player would get stuck on an invisible obstacle. I looked into it and believe it was caused by one of Game Maker's movement functions. This project is using an old version of the engine, so said function might be bugged. The function was supposed to move towards a point while avoiding target, but seems to register some defeated enemies as obstacles despite them getting deleted after dying. This system has been replaced with the player stopping if they touch one of the walls. I have tested the second stage where the bug took place, defeated all enemies and nothing strange has happenned.

Thanks for your patience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2050151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link