 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wobbly Life update for 1 September 2022

Design your own costume competition

Share · View all patches · Build 9430380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello all Wobblies!

Check out our 'Design your own costume/clothes' competition! 🎩👕🩳

What fun clothes ideas can you come up with? 💡

Post them on our #Clothes ideas channel on Discord.
Link: https://discord.gg/6DU4K5DjMw

Merch

Don’t forget we’ve got merch!

We have more stuff coming to the store very soon so keep an eye out for that.

Link: https://store.rubberbandgames.com/

Socials

Don't forget to follow us on our Social Media for previews of what's to come.

Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/gaming/WobblyLife
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/WobblyLifeDev
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/wobblylifedev/
Discord:
https://discord.com/invite/apqDWzm

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 9430380
Depot 1211023
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link