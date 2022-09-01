- Resolves UI issues with ultrawide displays
- Adds the [H] shortcut, which equips and unequips your vacsuit
- Adds a brightness slider in the AV settings
- Reduces NPC oxygen consumption to nearly zero while I refine the system
Rock Hoppers Playtest update for 1 September 2022
