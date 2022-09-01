 Skip to content

Rock Hoppers Playtest update for 1 September 2022

1 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Resolves UI issues with ultrawide displays
  • Adds the [H] shortcut, which equips and unequips your vacsuit
  • Adds a brightness slider in the AV settings
  • Reduces NPC oxygen consumption to nearly zero while I refine the system

