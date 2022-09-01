 Skip to content

Star Boss update for 1 September 2022

v1.1 add MOD System

Build 9430200

add]
1.MOD System
Players can produce MOD, modifying the game
Don't blame the creator, now you can be one

[mod]
1.Decrease the difficulty of monsters in explorations

