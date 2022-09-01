Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.9

Please check the update list:
Optimizing Game Experience:
- Changed [Perseus] ability: The character will be reallocated her extra stats points when using [River of Rebirth]
- Optimized the description of [Scavenger]
- Polish some English localization
- Optimized the [Victor Condition] for defending [Dagger Slave]
Bug Fixed：
- Could not start the Guide stage
- Some English text errors
- The [Red Lotus]'s trait description was not correct
- The trait tips issue when character upgraded
- Some monster's descriptions were error
- [Priest]'s summon buff may not work to summons in the first turn
- The [Archer]'s name was error
Changed files in this update