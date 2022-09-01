 Skip to content

Prime of Flames update for 1 September 2022

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.9

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.9 · Build 9430121 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please check the update list:

Optimizing Game Experience:

  • Changed [Perseus] ability: The character will be reallocated her extra stats points when using [River of Rebirth]
  • Optimized the description of [Scavenger]
  • Polish some English localization
  • Optimized the [Victor Condition] for defending [Dagger Slave]

Bug Fixed：

  • Could not start the Guide stage
  • Some English text errors
  • The [Red Lotus]'s trait description was not correct
  • The trait tips issue when character upgraded
  • Some monster's descriptions were error
  • [Priest]'s summon buff may not work to summons in the first turn
  • The [Archer]'s name was error

