Rune Teller update for 1 September 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.09.01 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9430018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update

# Convenience

  • Simplifies the acquisition of Deadly Potion.
  • Available to buy from NPCs after the Central Mountains.
  • The material required for craft is changed to the Rune of Revival.
  • The Charging Laser launch position of the Ancient Golem is adjusted.
  • Now, you can block the laser with an Unbreakable Barrier even at close range.

# Fixed bugs

  • The problem that Cooldown Reduction Rate status was not applied is fixed.

  • Fixed problems that may not have been successfully obtained the achievements in new game +.

  • Fixed an issue that the Thunder Storm skill did not collide with the terrain and stuffs.

