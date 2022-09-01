[UPDATE] 2022.09.01 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
# Convenience
- Simplifies the acquisition of Deadly Potion.
- Available to buy from NPCs after the Central Mountains.
- The material required for craft is changed to the Rune of Revival.
- The Charging Laser launch position of the Ancient Golem is adjusted.
- Now, you can block the laser with an Unbreakable Barrier even at close range.
# Fixed bugs
The problem that Cooldown Reduction Rate status was not applied is fixed.
Fixed problems that may not have been successfully obtained the achievements in new game +.
Fixed an issue that the Thunder Storm skill did not collide with the terrain and stuffs.
Changed files in this update