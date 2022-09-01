[UPDATE] 2022.09.01 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# Convenience

Simplifies the acquisition of Deadly Potion.

Available to buy from NPCs after the Central Mountains.

The material required for craft is changed to the Rune of Revival.

The Charging Laser launch position of the Ancient Golem is adjusted.

Now, you can block the laser with an Unbreakable Barrier even at close range.

# Fixed bugs