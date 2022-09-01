Announcement for Server Maintenance #Patch62

Server maintenance announcement: #Patch62 on September 1st 2022 from 13:30 - 17:00 (+7 GMT)

HSHS will undergo a server maintenance on September 1st from 13:30 - 17:00 (+7 GMT) to fix any issues and update the game.

The following change in schedule is detailed as follow:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Warden’s endgame incorrect match result.

Fixed The Rigger’s movement jammed after getting hit with “Holy Rice” while casting skill “Embrace”.

Fixed Visitor’s incorrect accessories position during execution cutscene.

The bugs mentioned will be patched on September 1st after the server has shutdown. For players that have found any bugs or other issues please directly contact the support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside screenshots and details of the problem you encountered.

Home Sweet Home: Survive Staff

ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ #Patch62 วันที่ 1 กันยายน 2565 เวลา 13.30 - 17.00 น. (+7 GMT)

ทีมงานจะทำการปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ในวันที่ 1 กันยายน 2565 เวลา 13.30 - 17.00 น. ตามเวลาประเทศไทย (+7 GMT) เพื่อทำการปิดปรับปรุงและอัปเดตตัวเกม

โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

แก้บัค

แก้บัคการแสดงผลของหน้าสรุปผลของฝั่งผู้คุม

แก้บัคโดนข้าวสารขณะใช้ ทักษะโอบกอด ของ เดอะ ริกเกอร์ แล้วค้าง

แก้บัคเครื่องประดับของผู้มาเยือนแสดงผลไม่ถูกต้องเมื่อถูกประหาร

โดยบัคทังหมดทีมงานจะทำการปรับปรุงแก้ไขในวันที่ 1 กันยายน 2565 หลังจากปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home : Survive