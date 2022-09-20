 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Granblue Fantasy: Versus update for 20 September 2022

Steam Ver. 2.83 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9429920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes to Overdrive as well as other small fixes have been implemented.

For more information, please refer to the following URL:
http://granbluefantasyvs.com/news/2022/09/19/ver-2-83-patch-notes/

Changed files in this update

GBVS Content Depot 1090631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link