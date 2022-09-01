This patch fixes:
-Terrain that was unwalkable is now traversable in the town before the Catacombs
-Enemies removed from this town and added to the Orc town
-Reduced push back from all abilities to prevent awkward enemy positioning
Cryptr update for 1 September 2022
Early access release Aug 31 patch 2
This patch fixes:
