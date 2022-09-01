 Skip to content

Tribal Hunter update for 1 September 2022

Patchnotes 1.0.0.7

Added more bomb dragons to castle area
Fixed an issue that caused actions to be taken on closing a menu or exiting chat
Fixed some visual issues with larger sprites and skins
Added Czech language base. Additional lines need to be added.
*Adjusted some props on Ancient Path.

