Added more bomb dragons to castle area
Fixed an issue that caused actions to be taken on closing a menu or exiting chat
Fixed some visual issues with larger sprites and skins
Added Czech language base. Additional lines need to be added.
*Adjusted some props on Ancient Path.
Tribal Hunter update for 1 September 2022
Patchnotes 1.0.0.7
