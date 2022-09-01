 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cronous Online update for 1 September 2022

Cronous Global - Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9429616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Cronians! 💗

We would like to announce that there will be a client patch at 1 PM PHT.

Thank you~ 🥰

  • Cronous Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2024141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link