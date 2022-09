The latest Age of Empires IV patch has dropped! Check out what's new, including ranked season communication improvements, hotkey fixes, quality-of-life bugfixes, and so much more. Grab your favorite civ and jump into the fray with all your friends - it's time to Wololo!

