Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 1 September 2022

Update Notes for Sep 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9429479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added new hidden shop map
-Added a new npc in hidden shop: refiner
-Added new very low chance spawn npc: Thief
-Added male variants of npc random encounters
-Room reward icon will no longer be displayed on minimap once interacted
-Added a minimap icon inficator for random encounters
-Display sword count when using flying sword
-Decreased blade wave duration
-Fixed a bug with the speed buff skill
-Added technique combination name on bookshelf for locked technique combos
-Changed crosshair appearance
-Lifespanless health leech changed from 0.5% to 1%

Discord channel for questions and feedbacks: https://discord.gg/vMPPb9HQNy

