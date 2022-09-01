Update Notes for Sep 1

-Added new hidden shop map

-Added a new npc in hidden shop: refiner

-Added new very low chance spawn npc: Thief

-Added male variants of npc random encounters

-Room reward icon will no longer be displayed on minimap once interacted

-Added a minimap icon inficator for random encounters

-Display sword count when using flying sword

-Decreased blade wave duration

-Fixed a bug with the speed buff skill

-Added technique combination name on bookshelf for locked technique combos

-Changed crosshair appearance

-Lifespanless health leech changed from 0.5% to 1%

Discord channel for questions and feedbacks: https://discord.gg/vMPPb9HQNy