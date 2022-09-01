Update Notes for Sep 1

-Added new hidden shop map
-Added a new npc in hidden shop: refiner
-Added new very low chance spawn npc: Thief
-Added male variants of npc random encounters
-Room reward icon will no longer be displayed on minimap once interacted
-Added a minimap icon inficator for random encounters
-Display sword count when using flying sword
-Decreased blade wave duration
-Fixed a bug with the speed buff skill
-Added technique combination name on bookshelf for locked technique combos
-Changed crosshair appearance
-Lifespanless health leech changed from 0.5% to 1%
Discord channel for questions and feedbacks: https://discord.gg/vMPPb9HQNy
