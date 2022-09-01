Release Notes 08/31/2022

Today we made some important changes based on feedback we received yesterday and today. Firstly, the steering speed was sped up a bit. The bike feels more agile now in most situations. We also reduced the rear wheel slip to break traction easier at lower speeds. You may like this or hate it, but it definitely needs more tweaking. We also added a 2-second wait time after crashing to reset. This is so there will be fewer glitches when resetting, however, it's not perfect. It will do for now until we add support for picking your own bike up after a crash. Terrain boundaries were added - some people wanted them, idk. It's fine, there's nothing out in the void anyway. That's why it's called a void.

Release Notes:

Add: 2-second wait time for a reset after a crash

Add: Terrain boundaries - no more exploring the void

Change: Reduced rear wheel lateral slip force coefficient (rear wheel breaks traction easier at low speeds)

Change: Steering speed increased

Change: Lean speed increased proportional to steer speed

Change: Steering reset speed increased if no input was given by the player

Fix: Disables clutch and revs if crashed

As always, give this build a try and let us know what you think and how we can improve. I'll start sounding like a broken record, but please leave your feedback, suggestions, and bug reports in the official channels found in the main menu or here on Steam.

Thank you so much for playing! We're blown away by how many of you there already are shredding the compound.