Dono's Tale Playtest update for 1 September 2022

Beta tester feedback patch

Last edited by Wendy

Bug Fixes

  • music and sound effects volume option fixed
  • missing walls have been restored
  • time trial mode now saves time properly
  • other minor bug fixes

general changes

  • new title screen
  • new music tracks
  • some tracks change in time trial mode

