Wits of Gods - Prologue is now available!

Hi everyone!

We are extremely happy to share that Wits of Gods - Prologue is now released! This is your chance to have a first look at what the game is all about: Unlocking deities and pets, experiencing a card gameplay where you do NOT need to build a deck, and trying out 2 different game modes!

Prologue Content

Here's what you can experience in the prologue right now:

20 deities and 20 pets

When you start a game, you can select one deity to play as and choose a pet.

The deities and pets in Wits of Gods are based on myths from different origins. You can play as Athena and Apollo from the Greek myths, or Hel and Odin from Norse mythlogy, or Nuva and Shu from ancient Chinese tales.





A public deck of 27 cards

The game uses a shared deck and you do NOT need to build a deck. You do not need to spending time building a deck, and it makes the game fair to all players.

2 gameplay modes

Currently there are 2 modes in the prologue:

The Pythian Games: 2v2 PvE mode where you will be playing with a teammate against 2 enemies;

Rebellious Gods: a 6-player PvE mode where there won’t be a clear line between enemies and teammates. Each player has a randomly assigned Role, and different Roles have different missions.

Please Share Your Feedback with Us!

This is a demo and the full game is still work in progress. Your ideas are going to be very helpful in helping us further develop and polish the game. Please share any and all feedback and suggestions with us!

Full Version Development Plan

While the prologue offers an early experience of the game, there is so much more that is coming to the full version! We have a lot of new content planned for the full release, including:

More cards, dieties and pets;

New art style;

Roguelike mode;

Online pvp mode with a match system.

We hope that you will be with us in this journey from now to the full release! If you like what you see in the prologue, follow us on Twitter for our future updates: https://twitter.com/GameCultivation