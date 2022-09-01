Pixark 1.167 Patch Notes

New Structure：
- Explorers can now learn Industrial Grill engram at lv70 and craft it at any Fabricator.
- Industrial Grill uses Gasoline as fuel, and it can grill massive amounts of Raw Meat/Thigh Meat in a short period of time.
Optimization：
- Explorers can now choose which side of their mount that they would prefer to unmount on. Pressing alt+E will allow explorers to unmount on the left side of most mounts.
- If an explorer dies right on top of a structure, the loot will appear nearby.
- Industrial Grinder can now grind Sand Stone into Sand.
- Optimized a few localizations
