 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PixARK update for 1 September 2022

Pixark 1.167 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9429187 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Structure：

  • Explorers can now learn Industrial Grill engram at lv70 and craft it at any Fabricator.
  • Industrial Grill uses Gasoline as fuel, and it can grill massive amounts of Raw Meat/Thigh Meat in a short period of time.

Optimization：

  • Explorers can now choose which side of their mount that they would prefer to unmount on. Pressing alt+E will allow explorers to unmount on the left side of most mounts.
  • If an explorer dies right on top of a structure, the loot will appear nearby.
  • Industrial Grinder can now grind Sand Stone into Sand.
  • Optimized a few localizations

Changed files in this update

Project Pix Content Depot 593601
  • Loading history…
PixARK-Skyward (883840) 个 Depot Depot 883840
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link