August 31st bug fixes

Bug fixes

Rare case where a Slorf does not spawn in trial boss level fixed

Fixed issue where bugs killed on Grimp boss kill would be stuck an unresolved state

The roasting spit upgrade now working (buff to food gains)

Empty message no longer comes up when health cost paid for Strain card

Crafting screen tooltip and layout no longer go off screen in certain resolutions

Fixed issue where rapid hovering could leave the tooltip stuck visible

Card snap glow no longer stays after canceling card play

Digest, Digging Stick, Underflock Blaster info now matches behaviour (the digging stick still loves you though!)

Armor sfx now conform to volume settings

Tuning

Bugs no longer auto killed on defeat of the Grimp monstrosity (they still do in the trial)