August 31st bug fixes

Bug fixes
Rare case where a Slorf does not spawn in trial boss level fixed
Fixed issue where bugs killed on Grimp boss kill would be stuck an unresolved state
The roasting spit upgrade now working (buff to food gains)
Empty message no longer comes up when health cost paid for Strain card
Crafting screen tooltip and layout no longer go off screen in certain resolutions
Fixed issue where rapid hovering could leave the tooltip stuck visible
Card snap glow no longer stays after canceling card play
Digest, Digging Stick, Underflock Blaster info now matches behaviour (the digging stick still loves you though!)
Armor sfx now conform to volume settings
Tuning
Bugs no longer auto killed on defeat of the Grimp monstrosity (they still do in the trial)
