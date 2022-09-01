 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spiral Clicker update for 1 September 2022

Spiral Clicker 0.44

Share · View all patches · Build 9429105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been trying all day to upload this update. I eventually had to do the upload in a different browser. No idea why that made it work. Anyways, Spiral Clicker 0.44 is here!

This version of the game comes with some more optimizations, maybe these will finally solve the black boxes problem for more people. Not confident on it being fully eliminated at this point but a pleasant surprise would never hurt. As well... FOUR new characters! That makes this update one of the largest in a while. So here's what's new in this version of the game:

  • Miranda added to game.
  • 5 CGs added for Miranda.
  • Silvia added to game.
  • 5 CGs added for Silvia.
  • Holi added to game.
  • 5 CGs added for Holi.
  • Iris added to game.
  • 5 CGs added for Iris.

Changed files in this update

Spiral Clicker Content Depot 950861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link