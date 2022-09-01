I've been trying all day to upload this update. I eventually had to do the upload in a different browser. No idea why that made it work. Anyways, Spiral Clicker 0.44 is here!
This version of the game comes with some more optimizations, maybe these will finally solve the black boxes problem for more people. Not confident on it being fully eliminated at this point but a pleasant surprise would never hurt. As well... FOUR new characters! That makes this update one of the largest in a while. So here's what's new in this version of the game:
- Miranda added to game.
- 5 CGs added for Miranda.
- Silvia added to game.
- 5 CGs added for Silvia.
- Holi added to game.
- 5 CGs added for Holi.
- Iris added to game.
- 5 CGs added for Iris.
Changed files in this update